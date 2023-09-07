As fish in the waters of the Tampa Bay area shift from living in summer warmth to more moderate autumn temperatures, so do the local fishing guides, such as Captain Branden McCorkle of True Lies Fishing Company.

Sailing out of Apollo Beach, Ruskin and Little Harbor, McCorkle brings a lifetime of boating and fishing experience to his excursions along the local inshore waters where grouper, redfish and snapper dwell.

Fishing the calm inshore waters involves more than just casting a line and counting on luck. With an expert guide like McCorkle, the building anticipation of feeling a tug on the reel from a snacking grouper or redfish will likely be rewarded.

According to McCorkle, knowing how the fish move through the underwater coastal terrain is essential to landing a prize catch.

“Mangrove snapper will be on the rock piles and ledges. If your bait gets past the snapper, hold on because a hungry gag grouper will be lurking down there waiting,” said McCorkle.

For people who just want to get out on a boat to relax and unwind as it cuts through the water, True Lies Fishing Company offers more than fishing charters. Leisurely sunset tours around the bay as well as excursions that explore Tampa Bay’s marine ecology and provide a way to connect with nature are also available. Experienced sailors new to the area can also benefit from a boat ride with McCorkle, who grew up in the area, as a way to learn the ins and outs of navigating the inlets, canals and mangrove islands of the SouthShore waterways.

Charters can be arranged to accommodate a variety of groups and inquiries about military, first responder and corporate discounts are invited. True Lies Fishing Company recognizes the importance of teaching young people about the value of recreation on the water and a family-friendly atmosphere is promoted to encourage their interest.

Passenger comfort is assured during a cruise aboard the latest addition to the True Lies Fishing Company fleet, a 23-foot Parker Big Bay vessel powered by a 225-horsepower Yamaha engine.

“This is truly a fishing machine,” said McCorkle.

To find out more about True Lies Fishing Company, visit www.trueliesfishingcompany.com or call 813-480-5111.