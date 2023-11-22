The magic is back! Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village returns to the

Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, and it’s bigger and brighter than ever. With an extended 2-mile drive-through experience and the introduction of a convenient season pass, families can immerse themselves in their Hometown Holiday Festival from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Eve.

Enveloping guests in more than 1 million lights, Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village brings back favorites such as the fearless Pirates of Tampa guarding the entry to the 110 ft. drive-through animated tunnel. A new section takes drivers on a dip ‘Under the Sea,’ sparkling with blue lights and populated with playful aquatic creatures.

Santa’s Village is packed with tasty treats and activities, including holiday-themed rides, the bustling holiday market and the Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village. Visits with Santa, Santa’s Workshop with craft stations, Santa’s Barnyard, camel rides, holiday movies and live entertainment promise endless fun for the entire family.

For the first time, live entertainment will be presented every weekend of the festival. New to this year’s stage are musical artists Jordan Denise Williams (Friday and Saturday, December 22-23), a four-time ‘Best of the Bay’ winner for Best Pop Act and Best Dancer, and Big Time Jukebox (Thursday, December 7 and 14 and Monday, December 18), a five-piece band performing popular dance hits spanning the generations. They join favorites Katie Lombardo (Friday and Saturday, December 8-9), Aimee Carter (Sunday, December 10 through Sunday, December 17) and Dennis Lee (Friday and Saturday, December 15-16), providing a toe-tapping backdrop to Santa’s Village activities.

Making a grand entrance this year are dynamic dancers from We Are Amplify! of the Florida Academy of Performing Arts and Music Showcase (Wednesday, December 20) and Dancing for Donations (Thursday, November 30 and Thursday, December 21). Kicking off December, Laura Jerkiewicz swings high above the stage in her mesmerizing Aerial Holiday Show (Friday to Sunday, December 1-3).

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds continues its support of members of the military, veterans and first responders with $10 off each ticket with valid ID for Heroes Night on Thursday, December 7 from 6-9 p.m. Members of the military, veterans and first responders also receive $5 off tickets for any night of the event with valid ID.

The Hillsborough County Fair 2023 Harvest Queen Court hosts Paws & Claus Night on Thursday, December 14 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. Guests can bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs and cats for a visit and photo op with Santa for a $10 donation.

Santa’s Village is open Thursday to Sunday, November 23-26; Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3; Thursday to Sunday, December 7-10; and Thursday, December 14 to Monday, December 25. All other dates are drive-through only. Visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/tampa-bay-festival-of-lights/ for tickets, a calendar and event information.