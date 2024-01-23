The Real Music Series Returns To Busch Gardens

The Real Music Series, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s longest-running concert series, runs now through Sunday, February 25. Ranging from classic rock to pop soul to folk rock, live performances will hit the stage at the Stanleyville Theater for seamless artistic renditions of artists and bands, such as Chicago, the Eagles, Elvis Presley and more.

For a limited time, guests who purchase a 2024 Busch Gardens Fun Card can unlock free access to Adventure Island through Tuesday, December 31. With all-new seasonal events and attractions, including Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Castaway Falls at Adventure Island, a Fun Card is the perfect way to experience the best of both Tampa Bay parks.

Visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/real-music/ for show schedules and times. The Real Music Series is included with daily park admission, annual pass or Fun Cards.

ZooTampa At Lowry Park Goes Prehistoric With Larger-than-life Exhibit

ZooTampa at Lowry Park kicks off the ‘Year of More’ with Prehistoric Predators, a limited-time, interactive, family-friendly event that opened on January 13. Guests can journey back in time and get up close and personal with colossal creatures who roamed the Earth approximately 2.5 million years ago, after the extinction of the dinosaurs, and learn how they relate to species of this century.

Animals not seen for centuries, like the dire wolf from the Ice Age or an allosaurus from the Mesozoic Era, come to life only at ZooTampa. After experiencing the dynamic exhibit, guests can see their modern-day descendants, including a Malayan tiger, shoe-billed stork, black bear and great horned owl.

Prehistoric Predators is included with zoo admission or membership. This limited-time event provides ferocious fun for the whole family until Sunday, April 14.

Nominations Sought For Hillsborough County Environmental Champion

Hillsborough County is asking for residents’ help in honoring those who have worked to protect the environment. Nominations are now being accepted for Hillsborough County’s Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. The honor is given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the county’s natural resources.

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County or have lived/worked in Hillsborough County during the time of their achievements. The deadline for nominations is February 29, apply online at https://hcflgov.formstack.com/forms/theodore_roosevelt_hillsborough_forever_conservation_award.

Dementia Care-partner Support Group

Superior Residences of Brandon will be holding a monthly support group for family and friends of people living with dementia. The group will take place the second Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m., with the next meeting being on January 9. The group will be led by CherylAnn Haley, she is a Positive Approach to Care-certified coach and will share Positive Approach to Care skills that will explain some behaviors and show care partners how to support their loved ones.

Please call 813-657-8587 or email tburnett@superiorbrandon.com to reserve a space. Superior Residences of Brandon is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon.

Kappa Delta Phi Bingo Fundraiser

The Kappa Kappa chapter of Kappa Delta Phi is hosting a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Tuesday, February 13. This will be a first-come, first-served event, so come early to secure a table for you and your friends.

Bingo cards will be sold from 6:30 p.m. onward and bingo will begin promptly at 7 p.m. There will also be silent auction items available to bid on and a 50/50 drawing.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

The Way 2 Dance Showcase Extravaganza

The Way 2 Dance will be celebrating love on Sunday, February 4 with its Valentine’s Day Showcase Extravaganza. Celebrate with your friends, family and significant other as you watch performances by talented students and teachers from The Way 2 Dance at the Celebrations Venue, located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, starting at 3 p.m.

There will be a celebration afterward with Valentine’s Day-themed games, prizes, surprises and, of course, lots of dancing. There is a $15 fee for the event. Wear red, white or pink to join in on the fun.