The Arts Council of Hillsborough County has several grant programs designed to provide funding for arts organizations. The Community Arts Impact Grant, the smallest of the grant programs, is designed to make arts and cultural opportunities more accessible for underserved populations across Hillsborough County. This grant provides funding on a reimbursement basis up to $5,000.

Applications for the Community Arts Impact Grant open on Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. The grant is perfect for small arts organizations based in Hillsborough County.

Martine Collier, division director for the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, said, “The Community Arts Impact Grant provides a valuable opportunity for nonprofits of all budget sizes, especially those outside the urban core, to receive funding for projects of a cultural nature.”

Collier added, “Distributing cultural opportunities widely throughout the entire county provides greater access for all Hillsborough County residents.”

The current application is for funding for fiscal year 2025. The grant period is from November 1, 2024, to August 15, 2025. The Community Arts Impact Grant is a reimbursement-based grant program. An organization’s program or project must take place during this time period. Funds must also be expended during this time period in order to be reimbursed.

There are a couple of great examples of organizations whose projects have benefited from a Community Arts Impact Grant. One of these is Recycled Tunes, a program run through the Gasparilla Music Foundation. Tad Denham, Recycled Tunes ambassador, recently visited Marshall Middle School in Plant City and delivered 40 instruments to the very appreciative students and their band director, Dr. Jeff Cayer.

Another example is the Veterans Pottery Program run by the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. This program offers veterans — including but not limited to those suffering from PTSD or other service-related disorders or disabilities — the opportunity to experience the benefits of participating in a structured pottery class. Sessions range from four to five weeks.

The Community Arts Impact Grant was started in 2018. This grant program is meant to provide nimble/flexible funding while serving as a training opportunity for small, community-based organizations that are new to grant writing and/or seeking support from the Arts Council of Hillsborough County.

Grant funding is provided by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

For more information, please visit https://hillsborougharts.org/organizational-grants/.