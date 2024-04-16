By Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Osborne, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Beckner, a native of Lakeland, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, which operates the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Beckner graduated from Ridge Community High School in 2014. Additionally, Beckner is attending University of Maryland Global Campus and is projected to earn a degree in business next year.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lakeland.

“I learned growing up that there are always consequences to your actions, whether they are good or bad,” said Beckner. “That has taught me to think about what I say and do and realize that not everyone thinks like I do. A disagreement doesn’t have to turn into a fight.”

Beckner joined the Navy six years ago. Today, Beckner serves as an aviation ordnanceman.

“I joined the Navy to have a better life because I needed to change the way I was living,” said Beckner. “I also needed to show my siblings by example that there was a better way of life than our parents showed us.”

The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land aboard Navy aircraft carriers at sea and are capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Beckner serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Beckner has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am proud of getting to where I am,” said Beckner. “In four years, I have been meritoriously promoted to the rank of petty officer second class and earned two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals,” said Beckner. “I’m also proud of my community service. Cleaning up beaches and parks and going to schools and talking to kids has been a great chance to give back to the community.”

Beckner can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving means I am in the one percent of people in this country doing what the others can’t,” said Beckner. “Serving my country for the greater good is very rewarding. I love my job and wouldn’t want my life any other way.”

Beckner is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“My grandmother, who passed away in 2022, actually dropped me off at the recruiter’s office and when I decided to join she was so proud of me that she cried,” added Beckner. “She called me constantly during my first deployment and I loved telling her about all of my accomplishments.”