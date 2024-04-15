Plant City Entertainment (PCE), an all-volunteer community theater in Plant City, will present Nunsense during this month. Nunsense is directed by Jonathan Douglas and has a great cast and crew.

Nunsense will be presented on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. There will also be a matinee on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students and $16 for Plant City Entertainment members and groups of 10 or more. You can reserve tickets by visiting www.plantcityentertainment.com.

Douglas explained the show: “The Little Sisters of Hoboken have to put on a show to take care of an emergency back at the convent. I do not want to give it all away, but let’s just say it has to do with some soup. The Little Sisters of Hoboken dance and sing their hearts out.”

There is a little twist to the Plant City Entertainment production. Douglas explained, “Did I say the nuns are played by male actors? Let the fun begin. Think of it as Mrs. Doubtfire enters the convent.”

Douglas, a longtime actor and director, said, “I have been a member at PCE for over 25 years. I am a member of the board of directors, and I have directed and acted in many of their shows. I have also had the pleasure of bringing my local children’s theater group to the PCE stage in the recent past and will be directing the children’s Christmas show at PCE this year.”

Douglas added, “I last directed adults for PCE in the summer of 2007. It was The Music Man. It was held at the Trinkle Center at USF. Since that great production, I have focused my talents to children’s theater.”

There is a fantastic cast and crew ready to bring Nunsense to the stage, including five remarkable male cast members.

Douglas said, “You will see longtime PCE performers Paul Hetrick and Coy Permenter along with newer members Jeremiah Mercer and Nathaniel Lozado. We also have newcomer Michael Cauger to fill out the cast for a show one will never forget. The production team consists of musical director Matt Green, choreographer Lois Green and production manager Candy Douglas. Come join the fun. This show is suitable for the whole family.”

For more information, please call 813-752-0728.