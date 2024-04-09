The Pelican Players Community Theater is a nonprofit community theater located in Sun City Center. the Pelican Players is one of the oldest all volunteer community theaters in Hillsborough County.

The Pelican Players Community Theater will kick off its 2024 Main Stage season with Flamingo Court, written by Luigi Creatore. The show will be presented on Friday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

Tickets to Flamingo Court are $16 for the evening performances and $13 for the afternoon matinees.

James Williams is the director of Flamingo Court, which is made up of three short plays. All of the plays take place in an apartment building where several retirees live.

Angelina, in Apartment 104, is in the style of a Neil Simon play. Angelina starts to fall for her neighbor Dominic. The only problem is her sick husband in the other room. Surprises abound as their mutual friend tightropes between being a matchmaker and keeping each of their secrets.

Clara, in Apartment 204, is the shortest play and the most somber of the three. Clara is suffering from memory loss and struggles with the idea of being away from her husband, Arthur, who is in a nursing home.

Harry, in Apartment 304, deals with an 89-year-old gentleman who is trying to celebrate his birthday his way — with a hooker. Upon the arrival of his daughter and son-in-law, who are trying to get every last penny they can out of their father, Harry has to get even more crafty with his stories.

Williams said, “The reason I wanted to direct this play was that I felt a connection to the playwright. His passion was songwriting, just like mine. He was able to take his songwriting to the top, so therefore he is an inspiration. I look up to creators. His play is funny, poignant and imaginative to my eyes.”

Williams has directed several stage plays over the years and serves as vice president for The Pelican Players Community Theater.

For more information on tickets and upcoming shows, please visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org.