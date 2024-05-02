The Brandon Ballet, a local nonprofit arts organization that has been serving the Greater Brandon area and beyond for 30 years, offers a summer intensive each year. Dancers who are over 9 years old and who wish to improve their skills can audition to participate in the Brandon Ballet’s three-week summer intensive.

According to the Brandon Ballet’s artistic director, Brentwood Townend, “The ideal candidate is a dancer who wishes to pursue dance through high school or even into college. They can also be a dancer who is pursuing a professional career in the future.”

Townend added, “In most summer intensives, we have had up to 10 highly professional, different teachers who are in attendance to help unleash the dancers’ fullest potential. Our summer intensive features 27 hours of instruction weekly. Our summer intensive program offers the perfect mix of a daily intense dance schedule and structured and safe environment for dancers to grow.”

All students who wish to attend must audition. Please email dance@brandonballet.org to set up and coordinate in-class auditions, or they can arrange a video audition. The fee to audition is $30.

All dancers must be taking at least one and a half hours of ballet. Since ballet is the basis of all forms of dance, a dancer’s ballet technique is of upmost importance.

Townend said, “This summer intensive focuses on just that, along with the fact that it is in the summer when there is not regular school and everyone can focus on just dancing for most of the day without any distractions.”

The summer intensive dates are Sunday, June 2, through Friday, June 21. The tuition is $900.

Townend said, “We want people to know that the Brandon Ballet is both the premier professional ballet company in Tampa as well as the best place for aspiring dancers to train and grow their artistry. What makes our summer intensive unique is that we offer daily classes in ballet and pointe. We also offer additional classes in modern, jazz, character and more. We also offer specialized health and wellness classes taught by practicing professionals. We have a performance opportunity at the end of the three weeks.”

The Brandon Ballet is located at 161 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, please visit https://brandonballet.org/.