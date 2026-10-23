Boo Bash Bingo

Boo Bash Bingo will be held at The Regent on Tuesday, October 27, starting with light bites at 6 p.m., followed by bingo at 6:45 p.m.

Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume (if you want to) and join Brandon Juniors for a fun night of 10 rounds of bingo, in which you can win your choice from a selection of designer handbags, including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and more. Along with bingo, there will be raffle baskets, silent auction items and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information, contact treasurebjwc3509@gmail.com.

Pumpkin Palooza At First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon invites families and the Brandon community to celebrate Pumpkin Palooza, a free event, on Sunday, October 25, starting at 10:45 a.m. This fun-filled fall celebration will feature games, prizes, food, entertainment and plenty of family-friendly activities.

The festivities begin with the Trail of Treats, taking place from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Children can make their way along the trail collecting treats and enjoying the Glow-inthe-Dark Lab, which is part of the Trail of Treats. The fun continues at noon with lots of games, face painting, a magic show, a pumpkin baking contest, a cake walk and food concessions.

Pumpkin Palooza will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. Call 813-689-4597 or visit https://fpcbrandon.org/event/pumpkin-palooza/ for more information.

St. Stephen’s Bingo Night

Come to bingo on Tuesday, October 27, in the St. Stephen Family Life Center, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Bingo is $20 per person, and there will be a concession stand with food, drinks and dessert available for purchase. Bring a packaged food item or a PB&J donation for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and receive an additional jackpot game for free.

The Community For Women group will also be displaying and selling tickets for its Raffle Bonanza Baskets. Come and see the wide variety of prizes available, including gifts and services. The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, November 18.

Attendees must be 18 years of age or older to play bingo.

Holiday Sip n Shop

Please join the Women of Grace for food, fellowship and fun at its Holiday Sip n Shop Tea at Grace at Lithia on Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition to tea and treats, there will be a carefully curated selection of local, woman-owned vendors present and multiple vacation getaways to bid on in the silent auction. You won’t want to miss this exciting community event.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance by Saturday, October 31. Proceeds will go to Grace at Lithia’s community outreach missions. To register, please visit its website at https://mygraceumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3851829.

ECHO Hosts Music Bingo

ECHO of Brandon will bring an evening of music, fun and community connection to Voodoo Brewing Co. on Tuesday, November 17, for a special music bingo fundraiser benefiting ECHO’s mission to bridge the gap between crisis and stability for neighbors in need.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the music bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. Music bingo combines the excitement of traditional bingo with the fun of recognizing favorite songs and artists. Guests can enjoy an entertaining night out while helping support ECHO’s work providing emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to individuals and families throughout the community.

Visit www.echofl.org/music-bingo to register. Seats are limited and expected to fill quickly. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance.

Tampa Bay Mineral And Science Club Annual Fall Gem, Mineral And Jewelry Show

The Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club presents its 67th annual Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show on Saturday and Sunday, November 7-8, at the Florida Fairgrounds Special Events Center, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa.

This is the premier event for mineral collectors and jewelry enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. More than 60 vendors will showcase a remarkable selection of unique slabs, cabochons, beads, gemstones, jewelry and more. Whether you’re a collector, creator or simply love working with nature’s materials, this event is perfect for you.

Boo Bash Trick-or-treat

Dillard’s department store at Brandon Exchange is hosting Boo Bash, an indoor trick-or-treating event for families, on Saturday, October 24, from 12 Noon-2 p.m.

Along with trick-or-treating, there will be games and music from a DJ. Dillard’s is located at 303 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. Come out dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the fun.

Revival Miracle Meetings

Jesus Encounter Ministries is holding Miracle Revival meetings at Christ Community Church, located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. The meetings will be held on Friday and Saturday, November 6-7, starting at 6 p.m. Come and hear the good news of Jesus Christ! There will be worship and the ministry of the word, and everybody will receive prayer. Witness the healing power of the Holy Spirit at each meeting.

Registration is not required but encouraged. Visit https://jesusencounterministries.com/schedule/.