Food lovers will have the opportunity to sample flavors from across Central Florida while enjoying live entertainment at the Central Florida Food Fest on Saturday, November 7, at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland.

The event will take place in the Harrell Family Botanical Gardens and Kirby Center. Designed as an interactive tasting experience, the festival will bring together local restaurants, bakeries, cafes and culinary providers, allowing guests to create their own evening of food and beverages.

Small bites and drinks will be available for purchase from 15 participating vendors, offering a variety of flavors and cuisines.

The lineup includes Bang Bang Bakehouse, Cob & Pen, From My Kitchen, GoneGreens by Nessa, JJ’s Fusion Khaana, Maritime, Meraki Bakehouse, Nineteen61, Pinoy Cravings, Plates on Deck, Pizza Odyssey, Pour Bear Coffee, The Club at Eaglebrooke, The Wine Garden and Vegetation Plant Café.

In addition to the food and beverages, guests can enjoy live music throughout the evening. Baba Caiman will perform Top-40 favorites, while Central Florida band Ripperdüski will bring its groove-rock sound to the event. Tampa-based emcee DJ Lady Shay will provide music and host the festivities.

The event offers more than an evening of food and entertainment. Proceeds from the Central Florida Food Fest will support the ongoing mission of Bonnet Springs Park, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through nature, culture, recreation and education.

Located at 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd. in Lakeland, Bonnet Springs Park encompasses 168 acres and combines natural spaces, recreation, education and cultural experiences. The park was created as a place where residents and visitors can connect with nature, explore Central Florida’s history and enjoy opportunities for learning and recreation.

Tickets are required for the Central Florida Food Fest and are available at www.centralfloridafoodfest.com.

The event is open exclusively to guests ages 21 and older. The festival will run from 5-9 p.m., providing an opportunity to enjoy an evening of local food, beverages, music and community while supporting the continued work of Bonnet Springs Park.