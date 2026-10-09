Brittany Lyssy is a mom raising her children in Hillsborough County who said she often thinks about the questions facing local schools: Are children learning what they need to succeed? Are classrooms safe? Are teachers being supported? And are taxpayer dollars being used responsibly?

Those questions, she said, are why she is running for Hillsborough County School Board, District 2.

Lyssy has a background in education policy and law and has worked with school boards nationally on ethics, governance and policy. She also brings the perspective of a parent and said she understands what families expect when they send their children to school. In her view, strong schools begin with strong academics, supported teachers, safe classrooms and parent partnerships.

Lyssy said she respects educators and the work they do every day. She believes teachers should have the support and resources needed to help students learn, grow and succeed. She also believes School Board members have a responsibility to ask questions, examine how taxpayer dollars are spent, measure whether policies are producing results and make sure parents have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their children.

Her priorities include strengthening core academics, particularly reading and math; identifying struggling students early; supporting and retaining great teachers; maintaining safe and orderly classrooms; and directing resources toward students and classrooms.

Lyssy supports school choice and said parents should have the freedom to choose the educational setting that best meets their child’s needs. She believes strong public schools and educational choice can coexist and that families deserve options.

Fiscal responsibility is another priority. Lyssy supports transparency and accountability, including a line-by-line review of spending and a budget that keeps classrooms at the forefront.

She also believes schools should prepare students for a variety of paths after graduation, including college, career and technical education, apprenticeships, military service or the workforce. Brittany Lyssy is running for Hillsborough County School Board, District 2. Learn more at www.votebrittanylyssy.com.