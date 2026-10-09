Osprey Heights Craft Fair

Osprey Heights Gracious Retirement Living, located at 2808 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, will be hosting a craft fair at its facility’s activity center on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents will be selling a wide variety of unique handmade items and crafts. Come and find that perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday or birthday gift for the people you care about.

Holiday Sip n Shop

Please join the Women of Grace for food, fellowship and fun at its Holiday Sip n Shop Tea at Grace at Lithia on Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition to tea and treats, there will be a carefully curated selection of local, woman-owned vendors present and multiple vacation getaways to bid on in the silent auction. You won’t want to miss this exciting community event. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance by Saturday, October 31. Proceeds will go to Grace at Lithia’s community outreach missions.

To register, please visit its website at https://mygraceumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3851829.

Runway For A Reason

Women of Hope at New Hope Church will host Runway for a Reason, a fashion show and luncheon benefiting ECHO, on Saturday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. The event will take place in the New Hope Church Social Hall, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The afternoon will bring together fashion, fellowship and giving back while supporting ECHO’s mission to provide emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to neighbors in need.

Guests will enjoy a luncheon and a fashion show featuring stylish looks from ECHO Thrift, showcasing clothing and accessories for all seasons. The event will also feature an ECHO Thrift Pop-Up Mini Store, giving guests an opportunity to shop while supporting ECHO.

Help Barrington Middle School Fill The Fence

Barrington Middle School PTSA is excited to kick off its ‘Fill the Fence’ fundraiser. It is asking families, friends and community members to help fill the school fence with support for the Barrington Bolts. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference and helps support the students, teachers and school community.

Email the PTSA at ptsd.barrington@gmail.com or call 813-657-7266 for additional information.

Tampa Bay Mission Of Hope Registration

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope will be accepting registrations for its Holiday of Hope Thanksgiving and Christmas food and toy assistance recipients. To register, please bring a photo ID, proof of income, children’s birth certificates or Social Security cards.

Donations can be made at the Mission of Hope Thrift Store located at 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. Please visit the Tampa Bay Mission of Hope’s website at www.tbmissionofhope.org for more information on the services it provides and ways that you can help.