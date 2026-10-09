Just hours after receiving the keys to their new homes, Sharvona Jordan and David Reece are beginning new chapters as the first homeowners in Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s Pope Leo Village initiative.

For Jordan, a licensed insurance agent, the moment means leaving behind a home where she shares a bedroom with her 5-year-old daughter; water must be boiled before it can be used for cooking, bathing or cleaning; and the roof is not stable.

“Home means security to me,” said Jordan. “It ensures my daughter has a safe environment where she can thrive and be the very best version of herself. Having a home makes me feel so accomplished, and I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

For Reece, a flight attendant who had been sharing limited space in his sister’s home, homeownership brings the independence and permanence he has wanted for a long time.

“Home is a place where you can relax, knowing that you belong right where you are,” said Reece. “It’s a firm foundation I have only dreamed of having until now. I love to travel for work, but I look forward to returning home to friends and family. To the donor and volunteers, you are difference-makers beyond belief.”

The across-the-street homes in Windhorst Commons in Brandon are the first completed in the local eight-home Pope Leo Village project, a new multicity effort sponsored and inspired by an anonymous donor dedicated to Pope Leo’s vision and commitment to serve others.

“Sharvona and David’s stories are exactly why we’re building Pope Leo Village, to create safe, affordable homes while giving more people the opportunity to serve their neighbors and help build a stronger future for families,” said Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough. “We hope these homes inspire young people and people of all faiths to volunteer and financially support our work.”

The donor wants the initiative to not only create housing but also reignite civic engagement and a shared sense of purpose, drawing inspiration from Pope Leo’s emphasis on community service, especially among younger generations.

“Building high-quality, affordable housing provides an exciting opportunity for us all, with a special appeal to young adults, to put Faith into Action with the Pope Leo Village initiative,” said the anonymous donor. “As Pope Leo has said, ‘In that service to others we may find that coming together in friendship, building up community, we, too, can find true meaning in our lives.’”

To help gifts go even further, the anonymous donor will match every donation toward the project dollar for dollar, doubling the community’s impact while matching funds last. Similar projects are planned in cities across the country, including Chicago, Illinois; Cleveland, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and St. Louis, Missouri.

Habitat homeowners also contribute sweat equity, putting in hundreds of hours helping build their homes and making an investment in their future. The two homes are part of Windhorst Commons, Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s 23-home neighborhood in Brandon, featuring hurricane-resilient construction. The remaining homes in the community are expected to be completed by early 2027.

About Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough builds and renovates homes in partnership with people in need of decent, affordable housing and has worked with local homeowners and the community on more than 650 homes since 1987. Habitat affiliates around the world have helped more than 62 million people build or improve the places they call home. For more information, visit https://habitathillsborough.org/.