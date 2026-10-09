Boo Bash Trick-or-treat

Dillard’s department store at Brandon Exchange is hosting Boo Bash, an indoor trick-or-treating event for families, on Saturday, October 24, from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Along with trick-or-treating, there will be games and music from a DJ.

Dillard’s is located at 303 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. Come out dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the fun.

Grace At Lithia Fall Festival

Grace at Lithia church is hosting a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 18, starting at 12 Noon, in partnership with HCA Healthcare. It will have lots of family activities, including inflatables, games, food trucks, costumes, an ambulance for the kids to explore, and a really cute teddy bear health clinic where kids can take a teddy bear through a toy X-ray machine and receive a printout of the X-ray. Grace at Lithia is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefiting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico, bringing together runners, walkers, families and animal lovers for a morning of fun while raising funds for cats in need.

This year’s event has an exciting new focus: fundraising through teams and individual participants. Organizers hope to expand the event’s impact by encouraging supporters to create fundraising teams, invite friends and family to donate, and compete for fun prizes along the way. Registration is now open.

For registration, fundraising information, sponsorship opportunities or more information about A Kitten Place, visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.

Haunted Woods Events At Hillsborough River State Park

Are you ready to face your worst nightmare? Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park is where your nightmares become alive. As night falls, the woods come to life and turn into pure terror. Brave the Scare Trail — Beyond the Grave — where the undead are clocking in.

This is recommended for children over 12 years of age and will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Hillsborough River State Park, located at 15402 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa, on Friday and Saturday, October 16-17. For a more family-friendly event, bring younger children to the Beyond the Grave Kids Trail event, which runs from 3-6 p.m. only. This is a cash-only event.