The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) offers four weekly networking opportunities designed to help local professionals build relationships, exchange ideas and become more connected to the business community.

The chamber encourages members to view networking as an ongoing investment rather than a one-time interaction. Regular participation helps members build familiarity and trust that can lead to referrals, collaborations and new business opportunities.

“Showing up consistently gives members the opportunity to move beyond simply knowing someone’s name or business,” said Amber Aaron, president of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. “Our networking groups create an environment where members can build relationships, learn how they can support one another and become a trusted resource within our business community.”

INSPIRE Networking Group meets on Mondays at 3 p.m. at First Citizens Bank, located at 10670 Palm River Rd. in Tampa, next to Topgolf. The faith-based group is led by Dave Lechuga of Florida Executive Realty and Mikey Blewett of Generations Church and incorporates faith, encouragement and relationship building.

RISE Networking Group meets on Thursdays at 8 a.m. at the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce office, located at 6437 Watson Rd., Lower Level, in Riverview. Attendees should enter from the back of the building. The group is led by Me’Lanie’ Munusami of G-FORCE Parking Lot Striping of Tampa and John Plumstead of East of Tampa.

Networking@Noon EAST meets on Fridays at 12 Noon at JF Kicks Restaurant and Patio Bar, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It is led by Michael May of All American Title and Troops in Contact and Yolonda Young of WeWed.

Networking@Noon WEST meets on Fridays at 12 Noon at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Lane in Tampa. The group is led by Barb Smith Gray of Flutterby Media and Joseph Brace of Primerica Financial Services.

All four groups are free and open to BRCC members. Visitors interested in experiencing the chamber’s networking community may attend each group up to two times.

For more information, visit the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce or call 813-689-1221.