The Local Brew Company Celebrates One-year Anniversary

Cheers erupted as the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce joined neighbors for a lively ribbon-cutting celebrating The Local Brew Company’s successful one-year anniversary at 1050 Cypress Village Blvd. in Ruskin. Founded by Aaron and Joelle Schmalzle, this vibrant nano brewery serves small-batch craft beer, robotic espresso and house wines. The chamber congratulates the team on an outstanding first year of quality and community spirit.

“What an incredible milestone!” said Bonnie Peacock of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “They’ve truly brought people together — we can’t wait to toast many more!”

Come raise a glass at www.localbrewcompany.com.

Blissologie Donates 3D Tattoos

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blissologie Beauty, located at 101 Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach, is launching a special community initiative to provide two breast cancer survivors with complimentary 3D areola tattoo restoration services. 3D areola tattooing is a specialized paramedical tattoo technique that recreates the natural appearance of the areola and nipple following breast surgery and reconstruction. For many breast cancer survivors, this can be a meaningful final step in their reconstruction journey and help restore a sense of confidence and wholeness.

Throughout October, Blissologie will be accepting applications from local breast cancer survivors who have undergone breast reconstruction and are interested in receiving this service. Those interested in applying or learning more can contact it privately at blissologie.info@gmail.com.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups For Caregivers

Ambiance at Brandon understands the journey of caregiving for a loved one with memory loss and the importance of having support along the way. It offers dementia and Alzheimer’s support groups for care partners and families in the community, providing connection, encouragement, education and understanding in a compassionate environment, focused on creating the best day possible.

Meetings are held every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 2 p.m. Meetings are available in person and virtually.

For additional information, call Jill at 813-607-6880. Ambiance at Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC Has A New Location

Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC, which offers financial planning and insurance services, has moved to its new location at 3433 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., #357, in Valrico. Let it take the burden of retirement and estate planning off your mind.

Call 813-627-0872 for your free consultation, and visit its website at www.preservation1st.com.

Gentle Touch Estate Sales

Gentle Touch Estate Sales has upcoming sales on Friday and Saturday, October 16-17 and 23-24. Visit its website at www.gentletouchestatesales.com for locations.

Dillard’s Fashion Show

Dillard’s department store is hosting a fashion show on Sunday, October 11, at its Brandon Exchange location. The show will feature two iconic brands, Tommy Bahama and Nic+Zoe, both featuring relaxed luxury and effortless style with beautiful modern details. The show will also be accompanied by a book signing by Dr. Pamela Duggan, a 37-year Army veteran and cancer survivor. Her book, The Invisible Hand, is a powerful journey of faith, resilience and triumph.

Please call 813-653-4436 to reserve your place.