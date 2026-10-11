South Hillsborough Pipeline crews have completed the microtunnel installation beneath Brandon Boulevard and restoration is underway. Access to North and South Moon avenues is scheduled to be restored by early November, weather permitting.

Open-trench pipeline installation will continue on North Moon Avenue through late December, while work on South Moon Avenue is not scheduled to begin until late 2027, barring unforeseen conditions.

As work progresses throughout the area, check out the local businesses that have remained open throughout construction.

Nothing Like Us Detailing: Located just outside the Parker Pawn parking lot, this locally owned business offers car washes and full interior and exterior detailing for cars, trucks and SUVs. With a focus on quality, affordability and attention to detail, it strives to have every vehicle looking its best. Call 656-208-8360 to schedule today.

Arnold Dentistry: For nearly 30 years, Arnold Dentistry has served the Brandon community with a family-centered approach to dental care. The practice focuses on creating a welcoming environment where patients are treated like family and receive personalized care tailored to their needs. To schedule an appointment, call 813-689-1529.

Brandon Medical Center: Looking to focus a little more on your health and wellness? Brandon Medical Center offers everything from personalized weight loss programs and IV therapy to wellness injections and aesthetic services. Whatever your goals may be, it’s team can help you find an option that fits your needs. For a consult, contact 813-502-6430.

Local businesses are an important part of the community, and with the holiday season approaching, your continued support goes a long way. Thank you for keeping these businesses in mind as construction moves forward.

Visit our Shop Local page to explore the full directory of businesses along the route.