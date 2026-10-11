Hillsborough County residents will notice more helicopters flying low this week treating neighborhoods during daytime hours as the County works to stop the spread of dengue fever.

Neighborhoods in Bloomingdale, Palm River, East Tampa and East Lake will see helicopters in the air most of the week from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 as the County works to protect communities from mosquito-borne diseases.

Helicopters flying low in the daytime are treating neighborhoods for mosquito larvae. They are working to break the life cycle of the mosquitoes using an aerial application of liquid Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), which is a naturally occurring bacterium. The product does not harm people, pets, fish, birds or beneficial insects, and it breaks down naturally in the environment.

The low-flying helicopters are applying this bacterium to standing water in neighborhoods to prevent mosquitoes from breeding there — particularly mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus.

Helicopters will be treating for mosquito larvae during the daytime in the following communities:

East Lake/East Tampa

North Boundary: Sligh Avenue.

South Boundary: I-4.

East Boundary: North 50th Street.

West Boundary: North 22nd Street.

Palm River

North Boundary: Selmon Expressway.

South Boundary: Alafia River.

East Boundary: U.S. 301.

West Boundary: Hillsborough Bay.

Bloomingdale

North Boundary: Bloomingdale Avenue.

South Boundary: Alafia River/Boyette Road.

East Boundary: Lithia Pinecrest Road.

West Boundary: U.S. 41.

Residents and businesses within and around the treatment area may see:

A helicopter flying at low altitude, generally just above trees, structures and other obstacles where safe and operationally appropriate.

Multiple straight, parallel flight passes over residential and commercial neighborhoods.

Repeated passes over or near individual properties as the aircraft progresses through the treatment grid.

Significant and readily noticeable helicopter noise associated with low-altitude operations.

Visible application of a liquid mosquito larvicide over the designated treatment area.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is urging residents across Tampa to take action to protect themselves against mosquitoes. Mosquito Management crews are increasing treatments by air and ground because mosquito traps in many neighborhoods are showing dengue fever virus activity in the mosquito populations. The Mosquito Management team has worked closely with Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County for surveillance, education and treatment in the impacted area.

Residents can do their part as well by following the 3 Ds:

Dress in light-colored, long-sleeved clothing with closed-toed shoes.

Defend using an insect repellent with a CDC-recommended ingredient such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dump or cover standing water.

Residents can find a list of current spray missions at https://hcfl.gov/mosquitooperations.

Residents can sign up to be notified of where localized aerial treatments are occurring in their neighborhood. Hillsborough County also maintains an online resource for residents to view where treatments are occurring.

Mosquito control services are funded in part by Hillsborough County property tax dollars. For information, contact Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services at 813-635-5400.