By Dale Bliss

When someone gives a promise of hope, it changes circumstances, thoughts and hearts. It may help give someone a whole new navigation in a new direction to a whole new path.

This is what Family Promise of Hillsborough County Inc. is all about.

Edwina Reddick, B.S. Mgmnt., executive director, said, “I have seen families walk through our doors feeling hopeless and uncertain about their future and leave not only with keys in their hands but with renewed hope.”

She continued, “Through the support and resources provided by Family Promise, families begin to see that their circumstances can change. They leave knowing that their future can be brighter and more stable than it was when they first arrived.”

Family Promise is a program that gives families with children of school age, no matter the structure of the family, and with less than livable incomes a place to go to receive prevention, diversion and stabilization services. It has been in existence since May 2014.

Families facing eviction can come to Family Promise to avoid being evicted. The program helps identify the disabling areas in the lives of families and what may have aided in the crisis and gives aid and solutions by connecting them with available resources that would help their specific circumstances.

After the crisis has been dealt with, Reddick and her dedicated staff do not stop. They continue the journey with the family through the Stabilization Services. This service is designed to help families gain strength in their foundation and meet other challenges they may be incurring. This may help the family reduce continued housing difficulties. The service is provided for up to a year, and in some circumstances longer if more support is needed.

“We do not simply create a plan for the family; we work with the family to create a plan that reflects their needs, their goals and their vision for a more stable future,” Reddick explained.

Architecting a plan in this matter puts the family central in the process of reestablishing their circumstances.

With a stabilization coach, families can decide the ‘key’ areas, such as employment, housing, finances, how to budget, the need of transportation and child care, and other areas that need to be sorted out and dealt with that may affect stabilization long-term.

Family Promise is having its annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13, at New Hope Family Life Center, located at 121 N. Knights Ave., Brandon. The hours will be Saturday, 9-2 p.m., and Sunday, 9-1 p.m. During this time, there will be a Christmas Bazaar and a raffle.

For more information you may visit Family Promise of Hillsborough County at 201 E. Morgan St. in Brandon, go to www.familypromisefl.org, email executivedirectorfpgb@gmail.com or call 813-681-6170. You can also visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/familypromisefl.