After initially facing the possibility of cancellation, the Ruskin Veterans Day Parade will return to U.S. 41 this fall, thanks to generous community support.

The 48th annual Ruskin Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. along the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 in Ruskin. The route will run from Fifth Avenue Southeast to 11th Avenue Northeast, the same route used last year.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the longtime community tradition would move forward following a generous donation made on behalf of local veterans.

The announcement came after the chamber shared concerns about the rising costs associated with safely and successfully hosting the parade. Community members responded with financial support and encouragement, ultimately providing the funding needed to move forward.

Christopher Ligori & Associates, Military Family Support and Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287 are among the main sponsors supporting the 2026 parade. Hillsborough County Representative Michael Owen also played an integral role in helping organizers secure the remaining funds needed to provide a safe and fun community celebration.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who stepped forward with financial support, encouragement and a willingness to help,” the chamber said.

For 48 years, the parade has brought together veterans, military organizations, businesses, schools, civic groups, marching bands and families to honor those who have served the nation.

Organizers emphasized that the event is a community effort relying on volunteers, sponsors, businesses and organizations to keep the tradition going. The parade gives residents an opportunity to line U.S. 41, wave flags and show their appreciation for veterans from the SouthShore community and beyond.

Following the parade, an awards ceremony will be held at Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287, located at 5120 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

Businesses, schools, civic groups, organizations and other community members interested in participating are encouraged to register with the chamber. Military and veteran organizations are not required to pay a participation fee.

The current registration deadline is Sunday, October 4, although organizers expect that deadline to be extended.

The parade committee is also continuing to accept donations to help cover remaining expenses.

“Together, we will give our veterans the celebration they so richly deserve,” said Bonnie Peacock, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

For registration, donations or additional information, visit the chamber website at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call the chamber at 813-645-1366.