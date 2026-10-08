Buddy Brew Coffee opened inside the Riverview Sprouts Farmers Market on September 23, bringing its full cafe menu to 12960 S. U.S. 301.

The new location is the sixth of 10 Buddy Brew cafes planned inside Sprouts stores across the region. Buddy Brew President and co-founder Susan Ward said Sprouts approached the company and selected it as its coffee partner for Florida.

“We love them, they are great,” Ward said.

She pointed to Sprouts’ culture, commitment to quality and hospitality as reasons the partnership works well for Buddy Brew. Buddy Brew also helped shape the cafe’s appearance.

“We partnered with them on the build-out. They were wonderful in allowing us to really have a big say in design so that it looks like a Buddy Brew,” Ward said.

The cafe serves espresso drinks, brewed coffee, cold brews, matcha, smoothies, breakfast and lunch items, pastries and seasonal specialty drinks.

Sprouts store manager Matt Rainey said shoppers had been asking for another coffee option.

“I think it gives the people of Riverview a different option on local coffee, and it’s going to bring more foot traffic to our location. Customers have been asking and asking, and they’re super excited about it,” Rainey said.

He said customers welcome an alternative to Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

Ward praised the Riverview team and the friendly atmosphere it creates. She said Buddy Brew’s “Brew good. Do good.” culture means treating customers and team members with genuine care.

The company’s Sprouts expansion continues beyond Riverview.

“Carrollwood’s next, and then we have Palm Harbor, Trinity and Sarasota,” Ward said.

For the opening, Buddy Brew offered gift bags containing merchandise, gift cards and other items to the first 25 guests in line. Guests also had a chance to win free coffee for a year.

The Riverview cafe is open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan and Dave Ward invite people who work nearby to stop in before work, during lunch or at the end of their shift to see what Buddy Brew has to offer.