Christian Brothers Automotive is inviting local families to take part in its annual National Day of Service on Saturday, October 10, when its Valrico, Riverview and Apollo Beach locations will come together to provide free automotive services and a day of support for families in need.

The event will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at all three locations. Complimentary oil changes and automotive assistance will be available, along with car washes, giveaways and activities for children.

The event is designed with widows and single mothers in mind, providing families with an opportunity to have their vehicles cared for while enjoying a welcoming community event.

“We aim to make an even greater impact than in previous years,” said Paul Clason, service manager at Christian Brothers Automotive in Riverview.

The three locations are working with local churches, vendors and nonprofit organizations to make the event possible. Community partners are helping provide automotive supplies, food, beverages, children’s activities, giveaways and other resources.

Families attending can expect breakfast and lunch items, coffee and cold beverages, as well as activities for children, including games and other family-friendly entertainment.

The Christian Brothers Automotive teams are also seeking community partners willing to donate or sponsor items for the event. Requested contributions include food and beverages, automotive supplies, oil, filters, wiper blades and repair credits.

Businesses and organizations can also contribute coloring books, arts and crafts supplies, games, small toys, gift cards, raffle items and other giveaways.

Bounce house or inflatable sponsorships and volunteers are also welcome. “Every contribution helps us do a little more for a family in our community,” the company said in its community partnership invitation.

“Whether you help us service a vehicle, provide a meal or give a child something fun to do while their parent’s vehicle is being cared for, you are helping us show our neighbors that their community cares.”

The National Day of Service is part of Christian Brothers Automotive’s broader commitment to serving the communities where its locations operate.

Families interested in participating can schedule their complimentary service through the individual location links:

For more information, contact Christian Brothers Automotive Riverview at 813-677-7007.