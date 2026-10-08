This October marks 13 years since Becky McDaniels opened her first Mathnasium, and when she thinks about those years, she thinks about the people who have walked through her doors.

“We’ve had the privilege of serving so many students and families, and we’ve also had some incredible people become part of our Mathnasium team along the way,” McDaniels said. “Every student, family and team member has become part of our story, and they’ve certainly become part of mine.

“I’ve watched team members grow in confidence and leadership and go on to do amazing things, and through all of that, they’ve helped me grow too,” she said. “I started Mathnasium because I wanted to make a difference for kids, but 13 years later, I can honestly say that they have made just as much of a difference in my life.”

Today, McDaniels and her team are incredibly grateful to have two locations serving the community, Mathnasium of Brandon and Mathnasium of Riverview.

“We’re looking forward to continuing that journey with Mathnasium of Parrish when God provides us with the right space,” McDaniels said. “We’re excited about what the future holds, but we’re also incredibly thankful for where we are and for all of the families who have trusted us along the way. That’s what makes this anniversary so special to me. Mathnasium has never just been a business. It’s been 13 years of relationships, growth and getting to do work that I truly love.”

Something McDaniels and her team are especially excited about right now is Mathnasium Plus.

“For years, we’ve helped students who need to catch up, but we’ve always worked with advanced students as well,” she said. “Mathnasium

Plus gives us an exciting additional way to serve students who are already performing well and are ready for more. Sometimes a child gets overlooked simply because they’re getting A’s. Everyone thinks, ‘They’re doing great. They don’t need anything,’ but an advanced student needs to be challenged too. We don’t want a child who loves math to become bored with it. We want to feed that curiosity.”

Mathnasium Plus is designed for students who are ready to go deeper, think differently, solve more challenging problems and stretch their mathematical thinking.

“It’s not about piling on more worksheets or just racing ahead to the next grade level,” McDaniels said “It’s about giving strong math students the opportunity to explore, problem-solve and develop the kind of mathematical thinking that will continue to serve them as they move into more advanced coursework. We’re really excited to bring that opportunity to our families.”

Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, visit www.mathnasium.com/math-centers/brandon or call 813-655-6284.