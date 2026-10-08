Join the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative for engaging, entertaining and informative free programs for the entire family in October.

The events listed below are only a sampling of the many scheduled. Find more listings under the “Events & Classes” tab at https://hcplc.org/.

The views expressed in these programs are those of the presenters and do not necessarily reflect the official policies, positions or opinions of Hillsborough County, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Libraries or the Friends of the Library of Tampa-Hillsborough County Inc., which do not endorse the presenters.

For more information about these and the many other programs at your library, call 813-273-3652 or visit https://hcplc.org/.

Be social! Like the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System on Facebook and follow @TampaHillsLib on Instagram, X and YouTube.

Stripped and Script: Loyalist Women Writers of the American Revolution

In this talk, Dr. Kacy Dowd Tillman offers a new perspective on patriotism and the American Revolution by examining the letters and journals of female loyalists. Recommended for adults. Registration recommended.

It’ll be held on Thursday, October 8, 7-8 p.m., at Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.

Hand-embroidered Greeting Cards: America’s 250th Edition

Join in to learn about the history of greeting cards and make your own using beginner-friendly stitches to hand-embroider a patriotic-themed card for a friend or loved one. All supplies provided. Recommended for adults. Registration recommended.

It’ll be held on Monday, October 12, 6-7 p.m., at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, as well as on Friday, October 16, 3:30-5 p.m., at Ruskin Branch Library, 26 Dickman Dr. SE in Ruskin.

Exploring the World of Flags: America’s 250th Edition

Explore the world through flags. Flags are everywhere, sometimes in unexpected places.

Learn about the variety of flags that surround us in everyday life and create a decorative door flag. Recommended for children. Registration recommended.

It’ll be held on Tuesday, October 13, 3-4 p.m., at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Florida-Friendly Landscaping: Going Batty

Learn all about bats, including what species we have in Florida, what they eat, how they hunt and how they use ultrasonic systems to navigate. Recommended for adults. Registration recommended.

It’ll be held on Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Engine Visit

Join in for a fire engine visit. Observe the vehicle and its tools, gain insight into firefighting operations and witness firefighters in their bunker gear and air packs. Firefighters will cover topics such as home escape plans and their community assistance role. Recommended for children. Registration recommended.

It’ll be held on Monday, October 19, 2-2:45 p.m., at Ruskin Branch Library, 26 Dickman Dr. SE in Ruskin.