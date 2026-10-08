The board of directors for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, a nonprofit that grants life-changing wishes for critically ill children, has chosen Dennis Crowley as its chairman. He’ll lead the group of business professionals and community volunteers that govern the organization during its next two fiscal years.

Crowley, who is also chairman of the board at Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy, will be joined as an officer on the Make-A-Wish board by Ricky Patel (Akerman LLP), vice chair, and Karen Ford, treasurer. Diego Ojeda (Rilea Group) will join as a member.

“Some people want things to happen. Others pray that they happen,” said Crowley, a Make-A-Wish board member since 2016. “But what I’m especially proud of is that this team works together to ensure things do happen that benefit kids and families.”

The medically eligible children Make-A-Wish serves most often ‘wish to be’ (something), ‘wish to meet’ (someone), ‘wish to go’ (somewhere), ‘wish to have’ (something) or ‘wish to give’ (to a cause), and the organization makes this happen for each child and their entire family at no cost or obligation. In addition to helping determine the nonprofit’s strategic direction, board members actively fundraise to make these dreams come true.

“Dennis has had a significant impact on our success during his many years on the board and, most recently, as vice chair,” said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “He is a dynamic leader that believes in our mission to his very core, and we’re fortunate he’s committed his time and talent to our efforts.”

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida (www.wish.org/sfla) has granted more than 15,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for critically ill children. It aims to grant a wish for every medically eligible child in its territory and understands wishes aren’t just nice — they’re necessary for kids and families at some of the most difficult times in their lives.

The Southern Florida chapter’s territory includes 22 counties/four regions: Southeast and Southwest Florida, the Suncoast and Tampa Bay. It also includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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