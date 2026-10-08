The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF), a not-for-profit dedicated to protecting marine life and introducing the next generation to the ocean through education and scientific research, recently hosted more than 130 elementary, middle and high school educators from throughout Florida for a professional development training session at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The two-day training session was made possible by the generous support from Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, which is part of the immersive, innovative and experiential Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program for educators that was launched in 2024.

During the training, led by experts from GHF and CCA, educators participated in unique hands-on activities and in-classroom science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) initiatives that they will take back to their classrooms to educate, inspire and excite their students.

“CCA Florida is proud to team up with the Guy Harvey Foundation and share our conservation work with educators throughout Florida,” said CCA Florida Director of Habitat and Environmental Restoration Frank Gidus. “Our lessons highlighted the role clams, oysters, mangroves and marsh grasses play in Florida’s coastal ecosystems and provided the teachers with the best tools and expert knowledge that will bring these lessons to life in their classrooms. By educating students about the importance of protecting and restoring Florida’s marine habitat, we are helping inspire the next generation to become stewards of our coastal resources.”

CCA’s support of GHF’s teacher training program further underscores the organization’s commitment to conservation education and community engagement. GHF and CCA’s partnership began in 2025, and since then GHF has developed new, co-branded educational content aligned with CCA’s ecosystem restoration initiatives, spotlighting the critical role of oysters, clams, salt marshes and mangroves in protecting Florida’s coastal waters. These lessons enhance GHF’s existing conservation education programming while introducing educators and students to CCA’s hands-on restoration efforts and community-driven stewardship.

“Our partnership with CCA has been instrumental to the Foundation’s mission of expanding marine science education,” said Guy Harvey Foundation CEO Jessica Harvey. “With CCA’s support, our Conservation Education Training sessions have been incredibly popular with educators over the years. We are thankful to have CCA as a partner for this initiative and look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come.”

In support of CCA, the GHF has committed to funding a $25,000 Youth Scholarship for future CCA Florida STAR Youth Fishing Competitions.

Open to all K-12 educators, the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program’s training includes all the materials, classroom supplies and educational content that teachers require. Following completion, participants become Guy Harvey Conservation (GHC) Educators who are then empowered with recognition, knowledge and resources they can share with students to foster environmental awareness and contribute to a sustainable future. The program also offers grants for field trips and supplies enabling GHC Educators to enhance their teaching and instill conservation values in students. Educators may also receive Continuing Education Units in accordance with state and district policies.

For more information about the Guy Harvey Foundation, visit www.guyharveyfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook and instagram @guyharveyocean. For more information on CCA Florida and its programs, visit www.ccaflorida.org.