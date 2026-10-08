Hillsborough County Water Resources customers are seeing new water and wastewater rates beginning October 1 following approval by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

The updated rates are intended to help fund the ongoing operation, maintenance and improvement of the county’s water and wastewater systems, which provide service to customers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For a residential customer using an average of 8,000 gallons of water per month, the estimated increase is approximately $9.31 per month. Actual bills will vary depending on factors including meter size, water consumption and wastewater service.

For fiscal year 2027, the Board approved a 5 percent rate increase, along with a 2.91 percent price index increase. The Tampa Bay Water passthrough charge also increased from $3.02 to $3.04 per 1,000 gallons.

According to Hillsborough County Water Resources, the rates help cover increasing operating costs, routine maintenance, system improvements, resiliency needs, regulatory requirements and investments in infrastructure needed to continue providing reliable service.

The additional revenue also supports a significant portfolio of capital improvement projects currently underway throughout the county.

The county’s One Water Program includes 10 projects with a total investment of approximately $1.5 billion, making it the county’s largest infrastructure project to date.

Other projects include 16 Master Program infrastructure projects totaling $573.09 million; nine Septic-to-Sewer projects totaling $157 million; and 13 Treatment Facility projects totaling $128 million.

The county is also investing $87 million in seven other projects and $47 million in three projects through the countywide Hillsborough Aquifer Recharge Program, known as CHARP.

Together, the Water Resources capital improvement program includes 58 projects representing approximately $2.44 billion in planned infrastructure investment.

The projects are designed to address both current and future needs as Hillsborough County continues to grow, while supporting the long-term reliability and resiliency of its water and wastewater systems.

Customers can view a detailed breakdown of current water and wastewater rates and fees online at https://hcfl.gov/water by selecting “Water Rates & Fees.”