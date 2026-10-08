Join in for the 11th annual Turkey Trot at Waterset on Thanksgiving morning on Thursday, November 26, at 9 a.m. Proceeds of the Turkey Trot will benefit our local public schools: Doby Elementary, Eisenhower Middle School, East Bay High School and the Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy.

The race is chip-timed and a flat course. Want to participate virtually? No problem. Just sign up for the virtual 5K. However, virtual participant race packets are not guaranteed to arrive prior to Thanksgiving morning.

Registration is required. Register at https://runsignup.com/race/events/fl/apollobeach/turkeytrotatwaterset.

The 5K participants will each receive a race bib, race T-shirt and finisher’s medal.

The Kids’ Fun Run participants will each receive a race bib, race T-shirt and medal.

The 5K and Kids’ Fun Run will start at approximately 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.

The 5K race route will be the same route as years past: north and south on Waterset Blvd. starting by The Lakeside, located at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach.

The Kids’ Fun Run routes will be the same as last year: 1-mile, half-mile and, for the little ones, a special mini route.

Strollers are welcome, but guests are asked to please go to the back of the starting line so the competitive participants can start first.

Pets are not allowed due to the growing size of the race. This new rule is simply to ensure the safety of all participants.

If you’d like to keep your distance when you walk/run, feel free to stay back and let participants start, and then you can start your race. Since it’s chip-timed, your time won’t start until you cross the starting line.

Online sign-up is available through November 26; however, shirts and specific sizes may not be available and are not guaranteed after Wednesday, November 4. The 5K Dri-FIT T-shirts are available in adult and youth sizes. The Kids’ Fun Run T-shirts are also Dri-FIT this year, with youth sizes available.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/race/events/fl/apollobeach/turkeytrotatwaterset. The 5K registration prices will increase on Sunday, November 1, and then again on Monday, November 23. Kids’ Fun Run registration will also increase on November 1.