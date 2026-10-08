For South County drivers caught in morning and evening traffic, a proposed express route could offer another way toward Tampa and more time back in their day.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority, known as THEA, is studying express lanes along 17 miles of U.S. 301 between the Selmon Expressway and north of State Road 674, or Sun City Center Boulevard.

The lanes could give U.S. 301 and Interstate 75 drivers another route, easing pressure on both roads while leaving more room on U.S. 301 for local trips.

Greg Slater, THEA’s executive director and CEO, updated the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners during its September 16 regular meeting, covering traffic, access points, public outreach and financing.

The original 12-mile study ended at Big Bend Road. Requests from residents and THEA’s board helped extend it five miles south.

“The important thing to note on that southern section, which is that Big Bend to Sun City, that’s an area that has the least amount of volume of traffic today but it’s also the area that we’re seeing with the highest amount of growth between now and 2050,” Slater said.

Early analysis estimated potential peak-period travel-time savings of up to 81 percent. Projected northbound morning savings included 62 minutes from Big Bend Road to the Selmon, 36 minutes from Gibsonton and 12 minutes from Bloomingdale.

Those projections are preliminary. THEA is working with the county and Florida Department of Transportation to update its traffic model with recent development and growth.

Slater said congestion can make rush hour last longer.

“One of the things that we find with congestion in particular is there’s a point where it doesn’t get worse, it just gets longer, so your peak hour becomes two hours and starts to kind of linger into the rest of it, and that’s what we’re seeing down there,” he said.

The U.S. 301 study area corridor has 35 signalized intersections and 40 median openings. Express lanes would let longer-distance drivers bypass traffic lights. Slater said choosing where drivers enter and exit will be “some of the most critical decisions that we make.”

Potential access areas include between Sun City Center Boulevard and Big Bend Road, between Big Bend Road and Symmes Road, just south and north of Gibsonton Drive and just south of Bloomingdale Avenue. The presentation also shows a possible connection between Bloomingdale and Interstate 75, plus connections near the Selmon north of Causeway Boulevard. Exact ramp locations remain under study.

THEA is examining four sections and could address northern bottlenecks before moving south. Much of the corridor has about 200 feet of public right-of-way, or land set aside for transportation.

“There’s a tremendous amount of room along that corridor to provide a solution,” Slater said.

Engineers must work around structures near Interstate 75 and narrower right- of-way near the Alafia River. Near the Coca-Cola property between Causeway Boulevard and the Selmon, the team is exploring elevated lanes along the side of U.S. 301 because median space is limited.

Residents have provided feedback through workshops, community events and homeowners association meetings. Materials are available in English and Spanish, and the project website offers updates.

Local business input will also be welcome. THEA’s past efforts include Shop Gandy, which supported Gandy corridor businesses during the Selmon Extension project.

A survey found that 92 percent of respondents experienced heavy or very heavy congestion on U.S. 301. More than nine in 10 supported exploring solutions. Concerns included noise, appearance and nearby roads.

“So, we want to make sure that we really work with the community to understand exactly what those concerns are so that we can provide some relief but also provide it in the context of that community that we’re serving down there,” Slater said.

Financing will shape the schedule. THEA is studying toll rates similar to the existing Selmon and following a federal process that could provide lower-cost loans. Grants or a state partnership could advance the project sooner.

The Project Development and Environment study contract has been awarded. A preview of alternatives is expected in summer 2027, with a public hearing anticipated in summer 2029. No construction or opening date was announced.

“And so, I argue a little bit on that timeline, where sometimes it’s about going slow so you can go faster on the implementation front,” Slater said.

Residents can learn more and sign up for updates at https://selmonstudies.com/us-301-study/.