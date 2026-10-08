Winn-Dixie is helping put nutritious food on the tables of neighbors facing food insecurity through a Hunger Action Month initiative that will provide 1 million meals across Florida and southern Georgia.

The Winn-Dixie Company and its charitable arm, the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, donated $100,000 to Feeding America, with $10,000 designated for each of 10 partner food banks, including Feeding Tampa Bay.

In addition to the financial contribution, Winn-Dixie donated fresh produce and shelf-stable food through mobile food pantries operated in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay and Feeding Northeast Florida. The mobile pantries bring food directly into local communities, helping provide immediate access to nutritious groceries for families and individuals in need.

“By providing nutritious food through mobile food pantries, Winn-Dixie is helping meet immediate needs and strengthen the communities we are proud to call home,” said Raymond Rhee, president and CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company.

Feeding Tampa Bay is among the organizations benefiting from the $100,000 donation. Other recipients include All Faiths Food Bank, Feeding Northeast Florida, Feeding South Florida, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Hunger Action Month, observed each September and led nationally by Feeding America, raises awareness about food insecurity and encourages communities to take action. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 48 million people in the United States experience hunger each year, including one in five children.

“Support from partners like The Winn-Dixie Company is critical in helping the Feeding America network deliver nutritious food to neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” said Lisa Mann, chief development officer for Feeding America.

The Hunger Action Month effort builds on Winn-Dixie’s year-round commitment to hunger relief. Earlier this year, the company donated $150,000 to the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs to help provide nutritious meals and snacks to children during the summer.

Customers can also support local hunger-relief organizations by purchasing $5, $10 or $15 prepackaged donation bags at participating Winn-Dixie stores. Since the program launched in November 2025, it has generated more than $900,000 in donated products for more than 100 organizations across Florida and southern Georgia.