After 15 years of serving local cyclists from a brick-and-mortar shop in the FishHawk and Riverview area, Just Ride Bicycles owner Joe Kennedy is taking his business on the road.

Kennedy recently closed his longtime storefront in River Springs Town Center on Boyette Road and transitioned Just Ride Bicycles into a mobile bicycle repair and service business. The move allows Kennedy to continue serving the customers who have supported the shop while offering a more convenient option for busy families and cyclists.

“As one chapter ends, … another begins,” Kennedy said.

For Kennedy, the transition is about meeting customers where they are.

He credits his wife, Tricia, with inspiring the move toward mobile service.

“Everyone is so busy, and if we can make life easier, then there is a value,” Kennedy said.

The new mobile model currently offers bicycle pickup and drop-off service, with plans to expand to on-site repairs in the future. Kennedy eventually hopes to bring his tools directly to customers’ homes, businesses or even cyclists who need assistance while out on the trail.

Services include flat repairs, tune-ups, adjustments and bicycle assembly for both traditional bicycles and e-bikes.

“It has been successful so far, as we are serving several repeat customers with whom we have built loyalty and trust,” Kennedy said.

That loyalty has been built over 15 years of providing bicycle sales, repairs and personalized service to the local community. Just Ride Bicycles has served everyone from children and families to recreational riders and competitive cyclists, with customers often citing Kennedy’s knowledgeable advice, fair pricing and timely service.

The mobile service is designed to continue that same personalized approach while eliminating the need for customers to transport their bicycles to a traditional shop.

Kennedy said the model can also help customers save both time and money.

“Everyone is looking to save time and money, and this type of concierge service is a way to offer that,” he said.

Just Ride Bicycles serves customers throughout Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Sun City Center, FishHawk and surrounding communities.

Appointments can be scheduled online at www.justridebicycles.com or by calling 813-381-3907. Updates about mobile services are also available through Just Ride Bicycles on social media.