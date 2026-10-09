Tampa Fire Rescue Captain Benjamin ‘Benny’ Bengter has spent 15 years answering calls for people who needed help. Now, as Benny continues a difficult recovery from a life-threatening medical emergency, firefighters and community members throughout Tampa Bay are answering the call for him.

First responders, their families, friends and residents packed Voodoo Brewing Co. in Valrico on September 13 for ‘Beers for Benny,’ a fundraiser organized to support Benny, his fiancée and their young daughter.

Voodoo Brewing Co. Valrico owner Chris Ciulla said two firefighters who work at the brewery approached him after telling him what had happened to Benny.

“I have two firefighters who work for us, and they told me about Benny and what happened to him,” Ciulla said. “They asked if they could hold a fundraiser, and I said, ‘Hey, you can have use of my place any night you need. We’re going to raise as much money for the family as we can.’”

Ciulla’s connection to the fire service made the decision especially personal.

“My dad is a retired fire chief in New York City, so anytime we can help a firefighter, it hits home for me,” Ciulla said.

The gathering brought together members of Tampa Fire Rescue and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, including Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Dougherty. Some knew Benny personally, while others came because a firefighter and his family needed their support.

Benny became critically ill while vacationing with his family in Hawaii. His mother, Irina Bengter, said an attack of pancreatitis progressed to shock, organ failure, abdominal compartment syndrome and sepsis. Doctors performed emergency surgery and spent weeks stabilizing him before he returned to Tampa.

Although Benny could not attend the fundraiser, his daughter and a friend sent him photographs and videos throughout the evening. Irina said he was excited by what he saw and deeply appreciative.

“Ben asked me to share his heartfelt gratitude and say thank you to everyone who has lifted him up in prayer, supported him financially, sent messages, made phone calls and shown their love and support in so many other ways,” Irina said. “He is forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

The event featured “Benny Strong” T-shirts, vendors, food and drink specials, raffles, a silent auction and a DJ. More than $20,000 worth of prizes were donated.

Tampa Fire Rescue Driver Engineer Benjamin Carlson, a longtime friend of Benny, helped organize the fundraiser with assistance from the Firemen’s Benevolent Association of the City of Tampa. The two have known each other since paramedic school in 2011.

“Last night truly filled my heart,” Carlson wrote. “It means the world to me and my family.”

Benny followed his father and uncles into the fire service and has risen from driver engineer to captain at Tampa Fire Rescue Station 16.

The Firemen’s Benevolent Association has established an online fundraiser to help with medical and recovery expenses.