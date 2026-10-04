Starting Monday, October 5, South Hillsborough Pipeline crews will begin mobilizing on the west side of Boyette Road, north of Rhodine Road, in preparation for upcoming microtunnel construction beneath Boyette Road.

Residents can expect an increase in construction noise and activity from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Brief traffic delays may occur as trucks enter and exit the work area, but no long-term road closures are anticipated.

Tunneling activities near Rhodine Road are expected to continue for approximately four to six months. As a reminder, all construction schedules remain subject to change.

Please use caution when driving, biking, or walking in the area. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.