As South Hillsborough Pipeline open-trench construction continues to progress along Boyette Road, nearby businesses remain open, accessible and ready to welcome customers. We encourage the community to continue showing its support for local businesses while construction is underway.

Scooter’s Coffee: Looking for a quick coffee break or snack? Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-through coffee shop offering a full lineup of hot and iced espresso, cold brew and specialty blended beverages. Pair your drink with one of its breakfast sandwiches, burritos or baked goods. With friendly, fast service, it’s an easy stop to fuel up; stop by soon.

Culver’s: Craving a ButterBurger or frozen custard? Culver’s serves up fresh, cooked-to-order burgers alongside a rotating Flavor of the Day frozen custard, made fresh daily. The menu also offers a variety of entrees and sides, making it the go-to spot for a quick bite or a relaxed family meal. Make sure to visit when you are in the area.

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers: Whether you need new tires, a tire repair or just an oil change, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has you covered. No appointment is needed for brake service, battery replacement, air conditioning checks, wheel alignments and more. You can get in, get serviced and get back on the road in no time.

Washed Up: If you’re looking to give your vehicle a fresh look, Washed Up makes it easy to clean your car on the go. Alongside a thorough exterior wash, it offers complimentary towel service and free vacuums, so you can take care of the inside and outside of your vehicle in one convenient stop.

Thank you for your patience and continued support of local businesses as we work to complete the South Hillsborough Pipeline Project as quickly and efficiently as possible.

For a full directory of local businesses along the project route, visit our Shop Local page.