Floating Springs Celebrates One-year Anniversary

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is celebrating its one-year anniversary. It is a peaceful, welcoming space designed to help you slow down, reconnect with your body and support your overall well-being. If you’ve never experienced acupuncture or wellness care before, your first visit begins with a private consultation. It takes time to listen to your concerns, learn about your health history, lifestyle and wellness goals; and answer any questions you may have. This personalized conversation helps it understand your individual needs and develop an approach that is right for you.

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is located at 500 Vonderburg Dr. W., Ste. 214B, in Brandon. For additional information, call 813-535-0693 or visit its website at https://floatingspringsacu.com/.

Blissologie Donates 3D Tattoos

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blissologie Beauty, located at 101 Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach, is launching a special community initiative to provide two breast cancer survivors with complimentary 3D areola tattoo restoration services. 3D areola tattooing is a specialized paramedical tattoo technique that recreates the natural appearance of the areola and nipple following breast surgery and reconstruction. For many breast cancer survivors, this can be a meaningful final step in their reconstruction journey and help restore a sense of confidence and wholeness.

Throughout October, Blissologie will be accepting applications from local breast cancer survivors who have undergone breast reconstruction and are interested in receiving this service. Those interested in applying or learning more can contact it privately at blissologie.info@gmail.com.

Veterans Day Appreciation Event

RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop is teaming up with VetAble Technologies, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business focused on serving the federal government with technology solutions, to honor all who served. As a small token of gratitude, they are offering free professional haircuts to all U.S. veterans on Veterans Day — Wednesday, November 11.

A complementary men’s haircut has a $35 value. If the shop reaches capacity, veterans who visit in person on November 11 will receive a free haircut gift card to redeem at a later date. Food and refreshments will be sponsored by Gasparilla Pizzeria.

Veterans only; to reserve an appointment, please call 813-820-3757. RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop is located at 11296 Sullivan St. in Riverview and is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups For Caregivers

Ambiance at Brandon understands the journey of caregiving for a loved one with memory loss and the importance of having support along the way. It offers dementia and Alzheimer’s support groups for care partners and families in the community, providing connection, encouragement, education and understanding in a compassionate environment, focused on creating the best day possible.

Meetings are held every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 2 p.m. Meetings are available in person and virtually.

For additional information, call Jill at 813-607-6880. Ambiance at Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Preservation 1st Has Moved

Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC, which offers financial planning and insurance services, has moved to its new location at 3433 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., #357, in Valrico. Let it take the burden of retirement and estate planning off your mind.

Call 813-627-0872 for your free consultation, and visit its website at www.preservation1st.com.

Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefiting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico, bringing together runners, walkers, families and animal lovers for a morning of fun while raising funds for cats in need.

This year’s event has an exciting new focus:fundraising through teams and individual participants. Organizers hope to expand the event’s impact by encouraging supporters to create fundraising teams, invite friends and family to donate, and compete for fun prizes along the way.

Registration is now open. For registration, fundraising information, sponsorship opportunities or more information about A Kitten Place, visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.