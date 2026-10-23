Hillsborough County continued its response to a growing number of locally acquired dengue fever cases by extending its state of local emergency through October 22 as mosquito control crews increase efforts to reduce the mosquito population responsible for spreading the disease.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order extending the emergency under authority granted by the county’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252 of the Florida Statutes.

The original emergency declaration was issued September 24 and has been extended in seven-day increments, including extensions through October 8, October 15 and October 22. A state of local emergency may remain in effect for seven days unless it is rescinded or extended.

The declaration allows county officials and emergency managers to take certain actions more quickly to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents. It also provides a path for reimbursement of certain emergency-related expenses.

Mosquito Management crews are increasing treatments by both air and ground after surveillance identified dengue virus activity in mosquito populations in multiple neighborhoods. The county is coordinating with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County on education and mosquito-control efforts in impacted areas.

Hillsborough County has reported more than 200 locally acquired dengue cases during the outbreak, making up the vast majority of Florida’s reported cases. The outbreak has affected communities across the county, with cases identified in nearly 60 ZIP codes.

Dengue is spread primarily by infected Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms can include a sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle, bone or joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash. Most people recover within two to seven days.

Residents should seek emergency medical care if warning signs of severe dengue develop, including severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stool, extreme fatigue or irritability or difficulty breathing.

Residents throughout the county are encouraged to help reduce mosquito breeding areas by eliminating standing water around their homes, particularly following recent heavy rains. Residents can also sign up for notifications about localized aerial treatments in their neighborhoods and access information about current mosquito-control activities through the county’s online resources.

Mosquito control services are funded in part through Hillsborough County property tax dollars.

For more information, contact Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services at 813-635-5400.