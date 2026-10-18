Human Equation Human Resources

Human EQ LLC, doing business as Human Equation, is a certified women and minority-owned small business and federal contractor providing comprehensive human resources, talent, leadership and organizational consulting solutions to public and private-sector organizations.

Founded by former global human resources and talent acquisition leaders from The Walt Disney Company, Human Equation combines Fortune 100 experience with an agile, highly customized approach to helping organizations solve complex people and business challenges. The firm’s leaders bring experience supporting diverse business segments, corporate functions and global workforces, allowing Human Equation to deliver enterprise-level expertise with the responsiveness of a boutique advisory firm.

To learn more, visit its website at www.humaneq.co.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups For Caregivers

Ambiance at Brandon understands the journey of caregiving for a loved one with memory loss and the importance of having support along the way. It offers dementia and Alzheimer’s support groups for care partners and families in the community, providing connection, encouragement, education and understanding in a compassionate environment, focused on creating the best day possible.

Meetings are held every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 2 p.m. Meetings are available in person and virtually.

For additional information, call Jill at 813-607-6880. Ambiance at Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC Has A New Location

Preservation 1st Financial Group LLC, which offers financial planning and insurance services, has moved to its new location at 3433 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., #357, in Valrico. Let it take the burden of retirement and estate planning off your mind.

Call 813-627-0872 for your free consultation, and visit its website at www.preservation1st.com.

Gentle Touch Estate Sales

Gentle Touch Estate Sales has upcoming sales on Friday and Saturday, October 23-24. Visit its website at www.gentletouchestatesales.com for locations.

Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefitting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico, bringing together runners, walkers, families and animal lovers for a morning of fun while raising funds for cats in need.

This year’s event has an exciting new focus: fundraising through teams and individual participants. Organizers hope to expand the event’s impact by encouraging supporters to create fundraising teams, invite friends and family to donate, and compete for fun prizes along the way.

Registration is now open. For registration, fundraising information, sponsorship opportunities or more information about A Kitten Place, visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.