Beginning Monday, October 19, crews will mobilize to begin work on a microtunnel pit on the south side of FishHawk Boulevard, just east of FishHawk Ridge Drive. Crews will be building a tunnel shaft for the South Hillsborough Pipeline installation beneath FishHawk Boulevard.

Residents can expect an increase in construction noise and activity from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Brief traffic delays may occur as trucks enter and exit the work area, but no long-term road closures are anticipated. This work is expected to last approximately six months, weather permitting.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.