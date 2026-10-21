Starting as early as Monday, October 26, crews will begin trimming and removing trees and shrubs along the south side of FishHawk Boulevard for upcoming South Hillsborough Pipeline open-trench installation.

Clearing will occur within the county right of way, from just east of Circa FishHawk Boulevard to the microtunnel site, located just east of FishHawk Ridge Drive. All tree work will take place under the guidance of a certified arborist.

Residents can expect construction noise and activity from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This work is expected to last approximately one week, weather permitting. No major sidewalk or road closures are anticipated at this time, but traffic may slow as trucks enter or exit FishHawk Boulevard from the right of way.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.