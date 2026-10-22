There is an emergency road closure on eastbound Big Bend Road from Lincoln Road to U.S. 301 due to a damaged 6-inch gas main.

Eastbound drivers must make a U-turn at Simmons Loop. Eastbound traffic approaching from west of I-75 should use the I-75 north entrance ramp and continue on I-75 north to Gibsonton Drive.

Navigation apps have been updated on the detour and will route drivers around the closure.

For more information, contact Hillsborough County Public Works Customer Service at 813-635-5400 or pwcustomerresolution@hcfl.gov.

About Hillsborough County

Established in 1834, Hillsborough County government provides essential services to a diverse and growing community under the leadership of a publicly elected, seven-member Board of County Commissioners. Services include water, solid waste and recycling, parks and recreation, public safety, infrastructure, pet resources, economic development, environmental stewardship and a wide range of community programs and public services. Hillsborough County services are paid for in part by property taxes. Learn more at https://hcfl.gov/propertytax.