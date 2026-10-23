Brandon residents have a new destination for furniture and home decor with Nova Furniture, located at 225 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

The Florida-based furniture and mattress retailer brings together a wide selection of furnishings designed to help customers create comfortable, stylish and welcoming spaces. Its Brandon showroom features living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, mattresses, recliners, sectionals, occasional furniture, home accents and more.

Whether customers are furnishing a first home, updating a single room or redesigning an entire house, Nova Furniture offers a variety of styles and price points to meet different needs and budgets.

“At Nova Furniture, we believe your home should be a reflection of you — comfortable, welcoming, stylish and made for real life,” the company stated.

The Brandon store is part of a growing Florida company that also has locations in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Stuart. The stores recently came together under the Nova Furniture name as part of a rebranding effort designed to create one unified company while continuing to serve the communities where the stores have operated.

According to the company, the rebrand represents the next chapter of its growth while maintaining the personal service and community relationships customers have come to expect.

“Different communities. One Nova family,” is part of the company’s message as it brings its Florida locations together.

Nova Furniture focuses on more than simply selling individual pieces of furniture. The company emphasizes helping customers create complete living spaces, from selecting the right style and arranging a room to finding furniture that works with a home’s size and layout.

Its showrooms offer everything from contemporary designs to warm, traditional styles, giving customers the opportunity to see different pieces together and find options that complement their homes.

The company also offers financing options, convenient pickup and statewide delivery. With a large in-stock inventory, Nova Furniture aims to make the process of furnishing a home easier and more accessible.

For the Brandon team, the new location provides an opportunity to become part of the local community while offering residents a convenient place to shop for their homes.

Nova Furniture’s Brandon showroom is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The store can be reached at 813-869-6682.