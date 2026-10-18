Holiday Sip n Shop

Please join the Women of Grace for food, fellowship and fun at its Holiday Sip n Shop Tea at Grace at Lithia on Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition to tea and treats, there will be a carefully curated selection of local, woman-owned vendors present and multiple vacation getaways to bid on in the silent auction. You won’t want to miss this exciting community event. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance by Saturday, October 31. Proceeds will go to Grace at Lithia’s community outreach missions.

To register, please visit its website at https://mygraceumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3851829.

Grace At Lithia Fall Festival

Grace at Lithia church is hosting a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 18, starting at 12 Noon, in partnership with HCA Healthcare. It will have lots of family activities, including inflatables, games, food trucks, costumes, an ambulance for the kids to explore, and a really cute teddy bear health clinic where kids can take a teddy bear through a toy X-ray machine and receive a printout of the X-ray. Grace at Lithia is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

St. Stephen’s Bingo Night

Come to bingo on Tuesday, October 27, in the St. Stephen Family Life Center, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Bingo is $20 per person, and there will be a concession stand with food, drinks and dessert available for purchase. Bring a packaged food item or a PB&J donation for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and receive and additional jackpot game for free.

The Community For Women group will also be displaying and selling tickets for its Raffle Bonanza Baskets. Come and see the wide variety of prizes available, including gifts and services. The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, November 18.

Attendees must be 18 years of age or older to play bingo.

ECHO Hosts Music Bingo

ECHO of Brandon will bring an evening of music, fun and community connection to Voodoo Brewing Co. on Tuesday, November 17, for a special music bingo fundraiser benefiting ECHO’s mission to bridge the gap between crisis and stability for neighbors in need.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the music bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. Music bingo combines the excitement of traditional bingo with the fun of recognizing favorite songs and artists. Guests can enjoy an entertaining night out while helping support ECHO’s work providing emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to individuals and families throughout the community.

Visit www.echofl.org/music-bingo to register. Seats are limited and expected to fill quickly. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance.

Boo Bash Trick-or-treat

Dillard’s department store at Brandon Exchange is hosting Boo Bash, an indoor trick-or-treating event for families, on Saturday, October 24, from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Along with trick-or-treating, there will be games and music from a DJ.

Dillard’s is located at 303 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. Come out dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the fun.