What began as an item donated to ECHO Thrift has turned into an opportunity to preserve a piece of Brandon’s history for generations to come.

ECHO recently received an item at its thrift store that was handmade by Otis L. Brandon. Recognizing that the piece could have historical significance to the Brandon community, the ECHO team decided it deserved more than a place on a thrift store shelf.

ECHO reached out to the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, which connected the organization with Preserving Brandon, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, protecting and sharing Brandon’s history.

That connection confirmed that the item was indeed tied to the Brandon family legacy.

According to Preserving Brandon, Otis L. Brandon was born on April 1, 1929, and was a descendant of James Henry Brandon, the fourth child of John Brandon (1809) and Martha Brown Carson (1813). James built what is now known as the Brandon Homestead, also associated with Stowers Funeral Home, on State Road 60 in 1876.

Rather than reselling the item, ECHO worked with Preserving Brandon to ensure the piece could be preserved and have its history shared with the community.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible connection,” said Kayla Vincent, ECHO’s marketing coordinator. “What could have simply been another item moving through our thrift store instead became an opportunity to return a piece of Brandon’s history to the community. It is a wonderful example of what can happen when local organizations recognize an opportunity and work together.”

Preserving Brandon has also partnered with the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library. When the new Brandon Library opens, the organization plans to have a dedicated display shelf where historical items like this one can be featured for the public.

The journey of this item highlights the importance of community connections.

“As ECHO approaches 40 years of serving Brandon, we are reminded that we are not only part of Brandon’s present — we are part of its story,” the organization said.