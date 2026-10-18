Tanishka Aglave, 17, of Valrico has been awarded a $50,000 Davidson Fellows Scholarship for her science project, A Comprehensive Eco-friendly Strategy for Citrus Greening Disease Management. The Davidson Fellows Scholarship is one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for students 18 and younger.

“To me, becoming a Davidson Fellow has been a dream, and receiving this award is truly an incredible honor and a prominent milestone in my journey,” Aglave said. “It inspires me deeply to continue dedicating myself to research and scientific problems that fascinate me. It shows me that, no matter how big or small the question, I should continue researching and leveraging my interests in the biological sciences to address real-world problems and support communities.”

As the daughter of a Florida citrus grower, Aglave witnessed firsthand the impact of citrus greening disease on farmers. For her project, she developed an environmentally friendly treatment combining a novel bactericide, localized thermal therapy and a computer vision application to measure disease severity. Her findings could provide farmers with a cost-effective approach to managing citrus greening disease while reducing reliance on conventional antibiotics.

Aglave, a rising high school senior, hopes to use her passion for plant pathology and biology to pursue a career in biological sciences and develop solutions that benefit communities. She also works to expand climate literacy and research education for young students.

“The Davidson Fellows continue to demonstrate what young people can accomplish when curiosity, determination and innovation come together,” said Bob Davidson, founder of the Davidson Institute. “The 2026 Fellows have pursued challenging questions and developed meaningful work with the potential to make a lasting difference in their fields and communities. We are proud to recognize their extraordinary achievements.”

The Davidson Fellows Scholarship program offers college scholarships to students 18 or younger who have completed significant projects that have the potential to benefit society in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, literature and music.

Founded by Bob Davidson in 1999, the Davidson Institute recognizes, nurtures and supports profoundly intelligent young people and provides opportunities for them to develop their talents to make a positive difference. For more information about the 2026 Davidson Fellows, please visit www.davidsonfellows.org.