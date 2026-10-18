Living in Victory Christian Church is a Bible-based congregation in Valrico, a place where the scriptures are honored, the presence of God is welcomed and ordinary people are changed. The church exists for one reason: to connect people to Jesus Christ. This happens through powerful, practical teaching of the word, through outreach that crosses our city and the nations and through the transforming work of the Holy Spirit into everyday lives.

This past September, the church held a Drive By Prayer service for the community.

“The idea for Drive By Prayer came from a desire to take prayer beyond the four walls of the church and make it accessible to anyone in our community,” said Living in Victory Christian Church’s Cynthia Ahmed. “We recognize that there are people all around us who are dealing with challenges, whether related to their families, health, finances, relationships, careers or simply the pressures of everyday life. Some may want prayer but may not feel comfortable walking into a church or may not know where to turn. Drive By Prayer was our way of saying, ‘We are here for you, and we would be honored to pray with you.’”

During its recent event, members of Living in Victory Christian Church’s ministry came together to welcome individuals from the community as they drove onto the church’s property. People were able to remain in their vehicles, share their prayer requests and have someone personally pray with and encourage them.





“What made the event so meaningful was its simplicity,” Ahmed said. “There was no requirement to attend a service or become a member of our church. It was simply an opportunity for us to serve people, show them the love of Christ and remind them that they are not alone.”

“We had individuals who were genuinely grateful that someone was willing to stop, listen to what they were going through and pray specifically for them,” Ahmed said. “For some, you could see how much it meant just to have someone care about their situation and stand in agreement with them in prayer. The experience also reminded us that there is a real need for opportunities like this in our community. People are looking for hope, connection and encouragement.”

“Our hope was that every person who came through would leave feeling encouraged, strengthened and reminded that God sees them and cares about what they are facing,” Ahmed said.

Visit its website at www.livcc.org. The church is located at 1603 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.