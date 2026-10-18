Spotlight Children’s Theatre is a nonprofit children’s theatre program located in downtown Plant City. Spotlight was founded five years ago with the goal of creating a place where young people could experience theatre in an encouraging, educational environment while building creativity, confidence, and community at an affordable cost, or completely free.

“We aim to award scholarships to at least 15 students per semester to our camps, classes, and workshops,” said Carmen Keel, Director of Spotlight Children’s Theatre. “What began as a small after school program with around 15 students has grown tremendously, and we now serve approximately 150 students through theatre classes, productions, workshops, private instruction, and our Junior and Senior Thespian programs.”







The theatre’s students range from young children experiencing theatre for the very first time to middle and high school students who are developing more advanced performance and technical theatre skills. “One of the things that is most important to me is that Spotlight remains a place where there is room for every child to grow, whether they dream of being center stage or discover that their favorite place is behind the scenes,” Keel said. “We even welcome the community in for free Kid Karaoke during Plant City’s Last Fridays.”

On October 17, the theatre will host its Practically Perfect Tea Party fundraiser with three seatings at 12 Noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for ages 5 and up and $10 for ages 4 and under.







“We intentionally keep each seating small, with only 20 guests, so that it feels like a special and personal experience,” Keel said. “Guests can expect a whimsical Mary Poppins-inspired afternoon with food, treats, crafts, entertainment, photo opportunities, and interaction with characters portrayed by members of our Mary Poppins Jr. cast. We want guests to feel like they have stepped into a little bit of the magic of the show. We hope to raise the funds we need to suit both our elementary cast and secondary cast shows. As well as helping us bring the magical world of Mary Poppins to life.”

The Practically Perfect Tea Party is the primary fundraiser for the fall semester. The money raised will directly support the costumes, props, scenery, and other production expenses for Mary Poppins Jr.







“Putting a full theatrical production on stage is expensive, especially for a nonprofit children’s program, so the success of this fundraiser makes a meaningful difference in what we are able to provide for our students,” Keel said. “I would love for people to know that supporting Spotlight isn’t just about supporting a single production. It’s about giving young people in our community a place to create, take risks, build confidence, make friends, and discover their capability.”

To learn more, visit the theatre’s website at https://spotlightpc.com/ or call 813-444-7938. The theatre is located at 115 West J. Arden Mays Boulevard in Plant City.