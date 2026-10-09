DID YOU KNOW that one of the scariest Halloween experiences around is hiding right in Plant City?

Spooky season is officially here, and if you love Halloween, haunted houses and that feeling of wondering whether you’re brave enough to turn the next corner, there’s a local attraction you need to know about.

Pemberton Haunted Acres, located at 4802 W. Knights Griffin Rd. in Plant City.

Pemberton Haunted Acres is a family-owned outdoor haunted attraction bringing a different kind of Halloween experience to the Plant City area.

At the center of the attraction is an approximately 5,000-square-foot haunted maze filled with handcrafted horror rooms, intense scare zones, immersive themed areas and plenty of surprises waiting in the darkness.

And this isn’t your typical walk-through Halloween display.

The experience is designed to put you right in the middle of the action. You’ll make your way through dark passages, detailed horror scenes, themed rooms and scare zones where you never quite know what — or who — is waiting around the next corner.

What makes Pemberton Haunted Acres even more interesting is that it’s family-owned and locally created. A tremendous amount of work goes into building an attraction like this, from the sets and rooms to the characters, lighting, sound and scares that bring everything to life.

So, if you’re someone who counts down the days until October, watches scary movies all month and believes Halloween should actually be SCARY, add this one to your spooky-season list.

You don’t always have to drive hours away to find an incredible experience.

Sometimes one of the best adventures is hiding right in your own backyard.

Now you know!

Have a local attraction, hidden gem, activity, restaurant, trail, park or something else you think everyone should know about? Send it our way — it might just become the next edition of DID YOU KNOW?