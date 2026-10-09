For Jennifer Blair, ThistleScotch is more than a body care brand. It is a reflection of resilience, healing and the women whose experiences have shaped her life.

Blair came to skin care through loss and witness. After losing her mother to breast cancer, watching her son serve as a donor for a young woman battling leukemia, celebrating that woman’s recovery and experiencing the challenges of pregnancy, Blair began to see skin care differently.

Her own journey through menopause, along with watching her identical twin navigate the same transition while living with an autoimmune disease, deepened that perspective.

Blair said she began to recognize the physical and emotional weight women carry and wanted to create products she could not find herself — products designed to meet women where they are.

“What I mindfully crafted were products from the stories I heard, the stories I lived, from my voice,” Blair said.

That philosophy became the foundation for ThistleScotch, a growing collection of body care products designed to be simple, thoughtful and supportive of real skin.

The collection includes Body Brine, Nourishing Dry Body Oil; Phase to Infuse, Body Serum; Element 18, Eau de Parfum; and Southern Bits, Personal Moisturizer.

Blair focuses on straightforward formulas and ingredients selected with purpose. She said each product is evaluated for how it feels when applied, how it settles on the skin and how the skin feels hours later.

“If something did not feel right, it did not move forward,” she said.

The brand’s name also carries a personal history. The thistle honors Blair’s Scottish heritage and represents a hardy plant that can thrive in difficult conditions.

“Resilient is the Thistle!” Blair said.

‘Scotch’ comes from a family story. When Blair’s mother discovered she was unexpectedly expecting twins, she joked that she would name them Scotch and Brandy. Blair, the firstborn, became ‘Scotch,’ a nickname that did not last but became a cherished family memory.

Today, that story lives on in ThistleScotch, connecting Blair’s heritage, family and belief in women’s resilience.

The brand’s tagline, “A bit prickly.

Thoughtfully created,” reflects both the thistle and the honest spirit behind the products.

At its core, ThistleScotch encourages women to pause, reconnect with their bodies and remember that caring for themselves is not selfish — it is essential.

Learn more at https://thistlescotch.com/.