The Impact Program Inc. will host its annual Designer Purse Bingo event on Thursday, December 3, offering an evening of bingo, prizes, food and fellowship while raising funds to support local youth and families.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at The Regent, located near Winthrop at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo beginning promptly at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $55 per person and include food and beverages, as well as one set of 10 bingo games. The event is alcohol-free. Guests who want additional chances to win can purchase additional game packs, available in sets of three cards.

Participants will have the opportunity to win designer purses, including a Kate Spade purse, along with other prizes. The evening will also feature raffle opportunities and a silent auction, giving guests additional ways to participate while supporting Impact’s programs.

“Impact has been serving the community for the past 23 years and is supported by businesses, individuals, civic and other organizations,” said Angie Kagey, executive director of Impact. “The overwhelming support of the community allows our staff and volunteers to continue to make an ‘Impact’ in the lives of students and parents.”

All proceeds from ticket sales, raffle purchases and silent auction items will benefit Impact Program, a nonprofit youth development organization focused on educating, equipping and empowering young people to make positive life choices and avoid high-risk behaviors.

For more than two decades, Impact has provided classroom education and presentations for teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders. Its programs emphasize healthy lifestyles and relationships while providing young people with information and resources to make informed decisions.

Funds raised through Designer Purse Bingo will help support Impact’s ongoing programs throughout Hillsborough County, including classroom education and presentations for parents and students.

Organizers encourage residents to gather their friends and enjoy a night out while supporting a local organization dedicated to strengthening youth and families.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://secure.fundeasy.com/ministrysync/event/?e=32995. For questions, contact Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com. More information about Impact and its programs is available at www.whatisimpact.com.