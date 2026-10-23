Hillsborough County will honor Veterans of all eras during its 62nd Annual Veterans Day Tribute on Wednesday, November 11, at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 N. U.S. 301 in Tampa.

Hosted by Hillsborough County Veteran Community Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County, the free event will begin at 10 a.m. and offer a patriotic, family-friendly celebration honoring those who have served in the nation’s military.

The ceremony will include a JROTC color guard, Veterans Council awards and a sing-along salute recognizing each branch of the U.S. military. Special guests will include Retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Steve Poulin and Retired U.S. Army Col. Roland Tiso.

The tribute will also include refreshments and an opportunity for Veterans, military families and community members to gather and fellowship following the ceremony. Representatives from James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, the YMCA Military Program and Hillsborough County Veteran Community Services will be available to provide information and resources for Veterans and their families.

The celebration also recognizes America’s upcoming 250th anniversary and the important role Veterans have played throughout the nation’s history.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Hillsborough County remains the most heavily populated county for Veterans in Florida. As of September 2026, the county was home to 94,334 Veterans, with the local Veteran community contributing an estimated $1.4 billion in economic impact.

For the 10th consecutive year, the national Veterans Day Committee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has selected Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum as an official Regional Veterans Day Site. The designation recognizes locations that demonstrate excellence in honoring the nation’s military and promoting patriotism.

The park is free and open to the public daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can explore its many monuments, including the new Buffalo Soldiers Memorial and Gold Star Family Memorial.

Admission and parking for the Veterans Day Tribute are free, and the community is encouraged to attend.

For more information about the 62nd Annual Veterans Day Tribute or Veterans Memorial Park, visit https://hcfl.gov/veterans or call 813-635-8316.